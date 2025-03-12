Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stunning blunder burns Bucks in final seconds

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday committed one of the cardinal sins of basketball.

The Greek Freak and his Bucks led the Indiana Pacers 114-111 with just 3.9 seconds left at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Given that the Pacers needed to take a three, all the Bucks needed to do was defend the arc without fouling.

Antetokounmpo forgot about that last part. Everyone in the building knew Indiana was going to run a play for Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers star got a running start, got the inbounds pass, and took a fallaway three along the sideline. Giannis got way too close to his landing space, resulting in a four-point play with three seconds left.

"YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!"



down 3, Tyrese Haliburton hits the three PLUS THE FOUL with 3 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/WFIl5eu5Er — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 12, 2025

Haliburton made the free throw to give the Pacers a 115-114 lead in stunning fashion.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers compounded the mistake by challenging the play. The referees upheld the ruling, costing Milwaukee their final timeout and a chance to advance the basketball. Antetokounmpo’s desperation heave as time expired was off the mark.

The game’s final result had major implications on the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks entered the night with a precarious 1-game lead over both the Pacers and the Detroit Pistons for the fourth seed in the East.

With Indiana beating Milwaukee and the Pistons blowing out the Wizards on Tuesday, Giannis’ mistake could have a serious impact at season’s end.