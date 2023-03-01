Could there be a Goran Dragic reunion with Miami Heat?

Goran Dragic was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, which has led to some questions about his next team. Some are wondering whether the veteran guard might reunite with his former team, the Miami Heat.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson indicated Tuesday that a reunion seems unlikely.

At this point, there's no Heat pursuit of Goran Dragic, per source. Dragic was waived by Bulls today. It would be difficult to see minutes for him here, with Lowry expected back soon and Vincent having several good nights as a starter. Heat roster at 15. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 28, 2023

Jackson pointed out that the Heat’s roster is currently full, so they would have to get rid of a player to make room for Dragic. He also said that the team is not currently pursuing the veteran.

The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson says the Bulls waiving Dragic is a move that had been in the works ever since Chicago added Patrick Beverley.

The Bulls and Goran Dragic parting ways was a mutual decision, per sources, and has been in works since the addition of Patrick Beverley. This allows Dragic the chance to sign with another team and be playoff-eligible. Bulls now have an open roster spot, also also close to tax. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 28, 2023

The Bulls had to waive Dragic by March 1 so that he could be eligible to compete in the postseason for a new team.

The 36-year-old guard had averaged 6.4 points per game in 51 contests with the Bulls this season. Dragic played seven of his 15 seasons in the NBA as a member of the Heat.