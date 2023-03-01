 Skip to main content
Could there be a Goran Dragic reunion with Miami Heat?

February 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Goran Dragic on the court

Feb 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Dragic was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, which has led to some questions about his next team. Some are wondering whether the veteran guard might reunite with his former team, the Miami Heat.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson indicated Tuesday that a reunion seems unlikely.

Jackson pointed out that the Heat’s roster is currently full, so they would have to get rid of a player to make room for Dragic. He also said that the team is not currently pursuing the veteran.

The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson says the Bulls waiving Dragic is a move that had been in the works ever since Chicago added Patrick Beverley.

The Bulls had to waive Dragic by March 1 so that he could be eligible to compete in the postseason for a new team.

The 36-year-old guard had averaged 6.4 points per game in 51 contests with the Bulls this season. Dragic played seven of his 15 seasons in the NBA as a member of the Heat.

Goran Dragic
