Video: Gordon Hayward hilariously botched his Thanksgiving turkey

Gordon Hayward has had a pretty good week, all things considered. At least, he was until Thursday.

Hayward’s wife Robyn posted a video on Instagram showing the results of the NBA star’s efforts to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving. As the video shows, those efforts were not particularly successful — and were met with laughter from the rest of his family.

Chef Gordon Hayward cooks a turkey (via robynmhayward/IG) pic.twitter.com/9Fup3lSn9I — Overtime (@overtime) November 26, 2020

Hayward looks thoroughly embarrassed. You can’t blame him, either. That was clearly not a great effort, and he doesn’t really seem to understand where he went wrong.

The good news for Hayward is he’ll probably be able to get over it. He can buy a few more turkeys with the contract he agreed to this week.