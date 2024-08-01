 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA All-Star announces his retirement

August 1, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
NBA court logo

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former NBA All-Star has decided to call it a career.

Gordon Hayward announced his retirement with a lengthy statement on social media Thursday. The 34-year-old thanked his “coaches, teammates, trainers, doctors, friends and family” for “helping me exceed my own expectations.” Hayward also thanked his fans, parents and wife Robyn.

“God has blessed me with an amazing journey, one that has taken turns I couldn’t have expected or dreamed of as a kid in Brownsburg, Indiana,” Hayward wrote. “Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It’s been an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.”

Hayward last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline last season. He ended up playing sparingly for the young Thunder and openly vented his frustrations after OKC got eliminated in the second round. Even Hayward’s wife expressed displeasure with Thunder GM Sam Presti over the situation.

There was talk of a top Western Conference team having interest in Hayward this offseason, but he has instead decided to retire.

Hayward played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Hornets and Thunder. He averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his career. Hayward was named an All-Star in 2017, when he had his best scoring season with 21.9 points per game.

