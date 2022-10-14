 Skip to main content
Gordon Hayward has really terrible new haircut

October 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Photo: Dec 18, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward should probably fire (and also sue) his barber.

The Charlotte Hornets veteran swingman spoke with reporters Friday and showed off an … interesting new haircut. Rather than try to describe it, we think that it is better to just let the haircut speak for itself.

Check it out.

Hayward, who is usually known for having some of the best hair in the NBA, got roasted to high heavens for the cut. Here were some of the best tweets.

We can guarantee that nobody at the press conference could hear a word that Hayward said because his haircut was yelling at them the entire time. Perhaps it was just bad lighting, but Hayward looks like a 52-year-old manual laborer with that cut.

The former All-Star Hayward is trying to bounce back from a season where he played in less than 50 games due to injury. But showing up for work with the worst haircut on this side of Shaq is not exactly the most promising start.

Gordon Hayward
