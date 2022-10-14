Gordon Hayward has really terrible new haircut

Gordon Hayward should probably fire (and also sue) his barber.

The Charlotte Hornets veteran swingman spoke with reporters Friday and showed off an … interesting new haircut. Rather than try to describe it, we think that it is better to just let the haircut speak for itself.

Check it out.

Gordon Hayward showing off the new cut💈 pic.twitter.com/5UujPo4rNg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2022

Hayward, who is usually known for having some of the best hair in the NBA, got roasted to high heavens for the cut. Here were some of the best tweets.

mf looks like the commissioner of a professional raccoon fighting league https://t.co/zT9vIgfBG0 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 14, 2022

This dude really said “give me the butthead haircut” pic.twitter.com/VrT5zMy1jH — Jaden Crochet (@JadenTheKing96) October 14, 2022

Gordon Heyward while he was in the barber chair pic.twitter.com/TPh3LTPqVt — LouAye-IFB (@LouAye_) October 14, 2022

"OK, leaving it a little long on top — what do you want to do on the sides" "Roger Klotz me, fam" https://t.co/LA4BvbKDaT — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) October 14, 2022

We can guarantee that nobody at the press conference could hear a word that Hayward said because his haircut was yelling at them the entire time. Perhaps it was just bad lighting, but Hayward looks like a 52-year-old manual laborer with that cut.

The former All-Star Hayward is trying to bounce back from a season where he played in less than 50 games due to injury. But showing up for work with the worst haircut on this side of Shaq is not exactly the most promising start.