Gordon Hayward will no longer leave NBA Bubble for birth of child

Gordon Hayward has changed his plans regarding the upcoming birth of his child.

Hayward and his wife Robyn are expecting their fourth child. The Boston Celtics forward was originally expecting to leave the NBA Bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. to attend the birth, but he has changed his plans. The reason for the change is he just got to spend lots of time with his family while recovering from his ankle injury.

Gordon Hayward was originally supposed to leave the Bubble for the birth of his fourth child, but since he just got a bunch of unexpected time with his family due to his injury, he told me the current plan is to stay with the Celtics for as far as they go. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 20, 2020

Hayward hurt his ankle in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round playoff series — a sweep against Philly. Saturday was his first game back with the team after over a month without playing.

Hayward had six points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes off the bench. His teammates noted what a difference he made.

Jayson Tatum on Gordon Hayward: “We’re so much better when he’s out there.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 20, 2020

Players who leave the NBA Bubble have to spend time in quarantine and produce negative coronavirus tests before being cleared to be around their team. Leaving the bubble would have interfered with Hayward’s ability to play the rest of the series. Since Boston is down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, not having him available would be a big loss.