Grant Williams bloodied after having head stepped on by Joel Embiid

Grant Williams was bloodied late in Game 3 of his Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Philadelphia 76ers on riday night.

The Celtics had just made a bucket to go up 100-92 with just over five minutes left. Philly had the ball and James Harden tried to bounce a pass to Joel Embiid, who was being guarded. Both Williams and Jaylen Brown dove for the ball to try or a steal. Embiid tried to go for the ball as well but was tripped and one of his feet landed on Williams’ head. Williams’ head then bounced off the court.

Embiid almost double stomps two Celtics, Grant Williams gets the worst of it pic.twitter.com/Am8VEE8QEm — dave (@nbadaves) May 6, 2023

Williams headed to the bench to receive some medical treatment.

A video shown by ESPN a few minutes later revealed what the two later said to each other once Williams returned to the game. Embiid apologized and said it was unintended. Williams told him not to worry, knowing that it was accidental and that everyone is hustling hard because it’s the playoffs.

Hearty moment between Grant Williams and Joel Embiid "no hard feelings" after the curb stomp pic.twitter.com/RVqKFNBkbS — dave (@nbadaves) May 6, 2023

Williams hadn’t scored a point in the game to that point, but he was there for his defensive abilities.