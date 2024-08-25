Grayson Allen’s offseason workout video stuns fans

Grayson Allen has apparently been living in the weight room this summer.

The Phoenix Suns guard Allen appeared in a workout video posted to social media this week by his alma mater, Duke University. Fans were floored by Allen’s appearance in the video. As he was putting in reps with the current Blue Devils team, Allen looked absolutely jacked. Check it out.

Grayson Allen pulled up to Duke’s practice this week to get some work in (via @DukeMBB) pic.twitter.com/cP7LfwVBLb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2024

X user @dukeblueeallen shared a video of what Allen looked like last offseason compared to this offseason.

Grayson Allen looks to have put some muscle/weight on here's last offseason vs. this offseason pic.twitter.com/MnXT4Qh6gc — Grayson Allen (@dukeblueeallen) August 24, 2024

Allen, 28, is officially listed at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. But from the looks of that video, it is probably safe to say that Allen is well clear of 200 pounds at this point (and then some).

After leading the NBA in three-point percentage last season at a whopping 46.1, Allen was richly rewarded by the Suns with a four-year, $70 million extension. He survived some interesting recent trade rumors and clearly continues to work hard despite getting his big payday.