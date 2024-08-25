 Skip to main content
Grayson Allen’s offseason workout video stuns fans

August 24, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Grayson Allen during an interview

Grayson Allen has apparently been living in the weight room this summer.

The Phoenix Suns guard Allen appeared in a workout video posted to social media this week by his alma mater, Duke University. Fans were floored by Allen’s appearance in the video. As he was putting in reps with the current Blue Devils team, Allen looked absolutely jacked. Check it out.

X user @dukeblueeallen shared a video of what Allen looked like last offseason compared to this offseason.

Allen, 28, is officially listed at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. But from the looks of that video, it is probably safe to say that Allen is well clear of 200 pounds at this point (and then some).

After leading the NBA in three-point percentage last season at a whopping 46.1, Allen was richly rewarded by the Suns with a four-year, $70 million extension. He survived some interesting recent trade rumors and clearly continues to work hard despite getting his big payday.

