Gregg Popovich has cool gesture for his Spurs players

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich remains away from the San Antonio Spurs as he recovers from a stroke, but he is still in tune with his players.

Spurs guard Chris Paul revealed that Popovich calls him after every game to discuss what the coach saw. Paul was quite impressed with the move, pointing out that he would not expect it after the coach suffered a November stroke.

“He calls me after games and I talk to him and he tells me what he sees,” Paul said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “And I appreciate that more than anything because he doesn’t have to do that.”

Popovich stepped away from the Spurs in early November after suffering the stroke and has not returned. The team has no timeline for a possible return, simply saying Popovich is focused on his recovery. He has made it clear that he does intend to return to the bench when his health allows.

The Spurs have gone 17-19 since Popovich stepped away, so they have held their own without the Hall of Fame coach.