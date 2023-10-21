Gregg Popovich hilariously trashes Steve Kerr over recent quote

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich appears to have returned to top form with Victor Wembanyama now on the team, but don’t try to tell him that.

Popovich had a very funny response to a reporter who asked about recent comments by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who said that Wembanyama’s arrival had rejuvenated Popovich. The Spurs coach had some questions about that narrative.

“What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution, or was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something? Steve’s an a–hole,” Popovich joked.

Popovich and Kerr are close, mind you. Popovich coached Kerr during the latter’s playing career, and the Spurs coach has jokingly hated Kerr for a while now. Kerr’s son even interned with the Spurs several years ago.

The 74-year-old Popovich still remains as engaged as ever, though do not expect him to give an honest answer about his motivation.