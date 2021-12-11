Hawks fans had savage chant for Kevin Durant

Atlanta Hawks fans hit Kevin Durant where they knew it would hurt Friday.

During the Hawks’ game against Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta fans hit Durant with a savage chant while he shot free throws. What was the chant? “You need lotion.”

A "you need lotion" chant from the Sixth Man Section as KD hits the free-throw line. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 11, 2021

The chant is a funny reference to the recent photo of Durant’s extremely dry legs. The former MVP was roasted for the viral picture and hit back with a vulgar response, indicating that it got under his skin a bit (no pun intended).

Hawks fans get extra points too for coming up with the perfect four-syllable dig for an in-arena chant. Granted, the Nets defeated the Hawks 113-105 as Durant finished with 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He would probably rather be an ashy winner than a moisturized loser any day.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports