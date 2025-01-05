Hawks star’s dad won the internet with incredibly wholesome moment

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson’s dad went completely viral on social media Friday for simply being a proud papa.

Rod Johnson Sr. and his wife Stacy Johnson were being interviewed during their son Jalen’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Before Hawks sideline reporter Tabitha Turner-Wilkins could even finish her question, Jalen made a play in-game that had Rod yelling into the mic.

Jalen got the ball on the right wing to open the second quarter with the Hawks trailing the Lakers 31-28. The 23-year-old drove hard to the basket for a powerful two-handed dunk.

“Ohhhh! He did it again!” said Rod Sr. “He did it again! Oh my god. I’m not [asking him to do] this on purpose. Every time we get an interview, he’s dunking the basketball.”

Jalen Johnson dunked while his parents were being interviewed 🥹🔥 Pops was so proud he took the mic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/joxttiaoDf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2025

It’s one thing to celebrate your own highlight play. Watching your son or daughter do something special for the world to see is another thing entirely.

Jalen didn’t dunk on LeBron James, but the Lakers star was close enough on the play to be visible on any future poster Rod Sr. will probably print out for friends and family.

Jalen Johnson has been one of the NBA’s breakout stars this season. Through 32 games, the Duke alum has averaged just shy of 20 points per game on 51.2% shooting to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks. The Hawks standout is an early contender for this season’s Most Improved Player award.

If Jalen does win the MIP trophy, someone better record his dad’s live reaction to the news.