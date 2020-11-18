Report: Hawks among leaders for two key free agents

The Atlanta Hawks appear intent on potentially rebuilding quite quickly for the 2020-21 season.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, rival teams increasingly feel the Hawks will be in “pole position” to sign both Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari as free agents. A previous report said the Hawks were prepping a “significant offer” for Rondo.

While neither player is a star, both would help the Hawks improve. The 34-year-old Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Lakers last season. Gallinari, meanwhile, started 62 games for Oklahoma City, averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Hawks went 20-47 last year, and may struggle to nab guys like this if other contenders get in the mix as expected. However, the Hawks are clearly serious about adding some big names to work with Trae Young, and also have the No. 6 pick in Wednesday’s draft to work with.