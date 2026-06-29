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Heat reach deal to keep 1 key player

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Andrew Wiggins in a Heat uniform
Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have reached an agreement to keep one of their key players after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat are keeping forward Andrew Wiggins on a three-year, $64 million contract, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Wiggins will exercise his $30.2 million player option for next season as part of the agreement.

Wiggins was one of Miami’s big outstanding pieces of business. The Heat clearly wanted to keep him, but with a player option, his future was largely out of their hands. Now he gets three guaranteed years on his contract while the Heat get the certainty that comes with that.

Last season was Wiggins’ first full campaign with the Heat. He averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting a career-high 41.4 percent from three-point range. He should remain a starter and provide valuable spacing for Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat will not have a lot of money to fill their remaining roster spots after the Antetokounmpo trade. They will likely pursue some more veterans, but that is why keeping Wiggins in the fold was so important.

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