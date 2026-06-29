Heat reach deal to keep 1 key player

The Miami Heat have reached an agreement to keep one of their key players after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo .

The Heat are keeping forward Andrew Wiggins on a three-year, $64 million contract, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Wiggins will exercise his $30.2 million player option for next season as part of the agreement.

Just in: Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to a sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Heat executives and Wiggins' agents at CAA sports Steven Heumann and Andrew Morrison, as well… pic.twitter.com/mMXDjLQ9qA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Wiggins was one of Miami’s big outstanding pieces of business. The Heat clearly wanted to keep him, but with a player option, his future was largely out of their hands. Now he gets three guaranteed years on his contract while the Heat get the certainty that comes with that.

Last season was Wiggins’ first full campaign with the Heat. He averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting a career-high 41.4 percent from three-point range. He should remain a starter and provide valuable spacing for Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo .

The Heat will not have a lot of money to fill their remaining roster spots after the Antetokounmpo trade. They will likely pursue some more veterans, but that is why keeping Wiggins in the fold was so important.