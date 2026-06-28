Heat pursuing 2 veteran players to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat are targeting some experienced veterans to fill out their roster after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo .

The Heat are making guard Mike Conley Jr. and forward Tim Hardaway Jr. “priority targets” in free agency, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

League sources tell @JakeLFischer and me that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley Jr. are expected to be priority targets in free agency for Miami after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.



That's just one item of MANY in our Sunday Best NBA Intel compilation: https://t.co/1aU9fXdEOU pic.twitter.com/6oHkPU1KbO — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the Heat appear to be pursuing short-term options to pair with Antetokounmpo. Conley turns 39 in October, but still played 18 minutes per night in 54 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Hardaway, meanwhile, shot over 40 percent from three for the Denver Nuggets and would help space the floor for Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo .

Hardaway, in particular, would be an important target for Miami since they are almost certainly losing a key player at the same position.

The Heat will obviously be looking to win right away with Antetokounmpo in the fold. To that end, they are targeting experienced veterans instead of trying to bring in his brothers like the Milwaukee Bucks did.