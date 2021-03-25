Victor Oladipo traded to Heat for Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley

After being linked to big moves all week, the Miami Heat have finally struck on trade deadline day.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat will acquire guard Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Rockets will receive Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk, as well as a draft pick swap in 2022.

The Heat have been aggressive all week in trade talks, and were among the teams pushing for Kyle Lowry. Oladipo and the Heat have been rumored to be a match for quite a while now, and he was a cheaper option than anyone else on the market while also having clear upside.

Oladipo was shipped from Indiana to Houston as part of the James Harden trade earlier this season. He averaged 21.2 points per game in 20 appearances for Houston. Health will be a question, but he figures to start in Miami’s backcourt and should provide extra scoring punch as Miami tries to position itself for another playoff run.

