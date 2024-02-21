Heat player sued by car crash victim who lost his leg

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is reportedly facing legal action over his involvement in a car crash earlier this month.

Highsmith, while driving his 2021 Audi A5, crashed into pedestrian Alekxei Pino on Feb. 6 as the latter was pushing a broken-down vehicle in the middle of a dark road. The incident occurred after Highsmith played in the Heat’s 121-95 win over the Orlando Magic that evening. Highsmith was on his way home from the Heat’s home arena Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

More details about the incident can be found here.

The 21-year-old Pino filed a lawsuit against Highsmith on Friday, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Pino, who lost his right leg to an above-the-knee amputation after the incident, claimed that Highsmith was going above the legal speed limit before crashing into Pino.

The report added an update from Pino’s attorney Manuel Dobrinsky, who shared that his client remains in the hospital with a lengthy recovery ahead of him. Aside from the amputation, Pino also suffered fractures in his right leg as well as a broken arm in the crash.

Pino’s camp is reportedly seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

The police report on the incident indicated that Highsmith was not under the influence of alcohol or any drugs. He was initially cited for “careless and negligent” driving after allegedly going 45 mph on a road with a 40 mph speed limit.