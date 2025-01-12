Heat legend alleges Jimmy Butler ditched game with fake illness

Miami Heat icon Tim Hardaway Sr. is backing his former team amid its ongoing drama with star player Jimmy Butler.

The Heat suspended Butler last week for seven games due to what they called “conduct detrimental to the team.” Miami did not release details on what sort of conduct from Butler led to such a lengthy suspension.

Hardaway Sr. appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday and revealed what he knows about Butler’s behavior behind the scenes. Hardaway told hosts Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson that Butler had missed a December game against the Orlando Magic for a questionable reason.

“[Jimmy Butler] let those guys down by not playing in Orlando and then out kicking it somewhere. People were calling me saying, ‘Man, he’s not even playing in Orlando. He’s at Prime 112 kicking it and eating and hanging out with folks.”

– Tim Hardaway Sr. on @SiriusXMNBA (h/t @ClayWPLG) https://t.co/kpjG2gOc94 pic.twitter.com/obNKM0DSrd — Dru (@dru_star) January 11, 2025

Butler missed the December 26 contest against the Magic due to what the Heat listed as a “stomach bug.” But according to Hardaway, Butler’s stomach was doing well enough for the Heat forward to enjoy an evening with friends at Prime 112, a boutique steakhouse in Miami, Fla.

Despite Butler’s absence, the Heat managed to beat an undermanned Magic squad 89-88. Tyler Herro picked up the slack with a team-high 20 points on 8/17 shooting.

While Butler has formally requested a trade from the Heat, it remains to be seen if Pat Riley actually pushes through with it midseason. If Miami does decide to trade its longtime star, one Western Conference team is seen as the favorite to land Butler.