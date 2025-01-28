Heat could target All-Star forward in Jimmy Butler trade?

The Miami Heat are exploring potential trades for Jimmy Butler as the veteran serves an indefinite suspension, and they may have an All-Star big man on their radar.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle could potentially factor into trade talks surrounding Butler, SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Tuesday.

The Heat had interest in Randle before the former first-round pick was traded to Minnesota in October. Begley says Randle is a player who has “remained on the Heat’s radar during the Butler saga.”

It is unclear if there have been active talks between the Heat and Timberwolves about a potential Butler deal, but the two teams have had discussions about the 35-year-old in the past.

Randle landed in Minnesota when the New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a three-team trade before the start of the 2024-25 season. The three-time All-Star has averaged 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, but there have been questions about whether he is an ideal fit alongside Anthony Edwards.

The Heat will likely need to involve multiple teams in order to facilitate a Butler trade. The Phoenix Suns have been viewed as the most logical suitor, but one reporter thinks Miami could lower the asking price and get other teams involved.

Butler is currently serving his third suspension in less than a month. He is determined to force his way out of Miami, and it sounds like Pat Riley and company have had more than enough of Butler’s recent antics.