Report: Heat prepared to trade 1 key player for Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are extremely motivated to get a Damian Lillard deal done, and they are trying to assemble a package to make it happen.

The Heat are prepared to include guard Tyler Herro as the headline name in a Lillard deal, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Winger Duncan Robinson and draft picks could also be involved. Miami would prefer to hold on to Caleb Martin after his breakout postseason.

One name that will not be involved is Jimmy Butler. Butler has informed the Heat that Lillard is his No. 1 offseason target, and Miami is highly motivated to get a deal done.

The Heat are in excellent position here. Lillard wants to go to Miami, and the team is eager to get something done. The lingering question is how big a package the Blazers will hold out for, but Miami’s willingness to include Herro could be a big key. When they made their run at Bradley Beal in June, they seemed hesitant to include him in that package, perhaps because they had been hoping for Lillard to become available.