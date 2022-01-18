 Skip to main content
Hilarious video of Kawhi Leonard at Rams game goes viral

January 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Kawhi Leonard in his Clippers uniform

Kawhi Leonard has not played since June of last year, but he is definitely still Kawhi Leonard.

A funny video of the LA Clippers star went viral this week. Leonard was in attendance for the Los Angeles Rams’ Wild Card game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. The former Finals MVP was with Clippers teammate Paul George, Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts, and others. While the rest of his entourage danced around and waved Rams towels, Leonard was not feeling the vibe. Take a look.

Granted, Leonard was spotted later in the game looking a bit more engaged.

The Rams also won in a 34-11 blowout, giving Leonard and the rest of the crew plenty to smile about.

The Clippers are definitely missing Leonard, who continues to recover from his partial ACL tear. But it is good to see that Leonard, who also recently had another such funny moment right next door to SoFi Stadium, is still himself.

