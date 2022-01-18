Hilarious video of Kawhi Leonard at Rams game goes viral

Kawhi Leonard has not played since June of last year, but he is definitely still Kawhi Leonard.

A funny video of the LA Clippers star went viral this week. Leonard was in attendance for the Los Angeles Rams’ Wild Card game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. The former Finals MVP was with Clippers teammate Paul George, Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts, and others. While the rest of his entourage danced around and waved Rams towels, Leonard was not feeling the vibe. Take a look.

Mookie, PG13 and Kawhi in the house to watch the Rams 👀 pic.twitter.com/pMP098IhlM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2022

Granted, Leonard was spotted later in the game looking a bit more engaged.

Kawhi just won't shut up pic.twitter.com/Qs6gy5NFts — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 18, 2022

The Rams also won in a 34-11 blowout, giving Leonard and the rest of the crew plenty to smile about.

The Clippers are definitely missing Leonard, who continues to recover from his partial ACL tear. But it is good to see that Leonard, who also recently had another such funny moment right next door to SoFi Stadium, is still himself.

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports