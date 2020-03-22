Hornets’ Cody Zeller jokes he is training like Rocky with NBA facilities shut down

Cody Zeller is trying to make the most of the current coronavirus situation.

The Charlotte Hornets big man tweeted on Sunday that he went for a run outside in 35-degree rain. He also joked about going from training like Ivan Drago, the “Rocky IV” boxer known for his use of advanced technology, to training like the everyman Rocky Balboa himself.

I just went for a run outside in the 35 degree rain. In the past 2 weeks I’ve gone from training like Ivan Drago to training like Rocky without facilities! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 22, 2020

Zeller’s tweet comes just days after the NBA shut down all team training facilities in an attempt to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The 2019-20 campaign has been suspended for a week-and-a-half now as well.

While the former No. 4 overall pick Zeller probably won’t be punching meat slabs or running along the shore with Carl Weathers any time soon, at least he is finding some creative ways to stay in shape amid the work stoppage. Maybe Zeller can even get some tips from this retired player.