Hornets set to interview ESPN analyst for head coach job

The Charlotte Hornets have interest in a current ESPN analyst to potentially fill their head coach vacancy.

Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Hornets are interviewing JJ Redick for their head coach job.

The Charlotte Hornets are interviewing JJ Redick for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year NBA veteran and former Duke star has shown an interest in making a coaching jump in recent years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2024

Charania noted that Redick has had interest in making a transition into coaching.

Redick reportedly interviewed for the Toronto Raptors job last year, though he didn’t get it. He also was said to have been a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers job, which went to the experienced Nick Nurse.

Since retiring from the NBA after the 2021 season, Redick has grown his media presence. He is a top NBA analyst for ESPN and frequently serves as a broadcast analyst on games. He also has been hosting a podcast since his playing days and even is collaborating with LeBron James on one.

The 39-year-old Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA and averaged 12.8 points per game during his career. In a recent podcast, he got very detailed with Dan Hurley about UConn’s offense, indicating the type of mentality Redick has about basketball.