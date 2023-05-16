JJ Redick favored by oddsmakers to land 1 NBA coaching job

Could JJ Redick end up succeeding his former coach? Some oddsmakers certainly think so.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds Tuesday on the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers after the firing of Doc Rivers. Interestingly enough, Redick, who played for Rivers on the LA Clippers, was given the best odds at 3-1.

Ex-Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams (4-1), former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse (5-1), ex-Villanova coach Jay Wright (6-1), and former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer (6-1) rounded out the top five.

The 38-year-old Redick, who now works as an ESPN analyst after playing in the NBA for 15 seasons, probably seems like a stunning frontrunner. But he has much familiarity with the 76ers, having played for them for two seasons from 2017-19 (including as teammates with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris). Redick also looks to be a serious head coaching candidate since he already secured a formal interview with another NBA team.

On top of the above-named candidates, the 76ers are considering other options with much more experience. But the young former player-turned-head coach archetype (Tyronn Lue, Darvin Ham, Jason Kidd, Willie Green, etc.) is a popular one in the NBA these days. Now Redick may just have next.