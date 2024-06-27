Hornets pull big surprise with No. 6 overall pick

The Charlotte Hornets are lighting your mock drafts on fire.

Charlotte decided to pull a stunner during Wednesday’s NBA Draft, picking Tidjane Salaun at No. 6 overall. After some buzz that they might potentially trade their pick, the Hornets ultimately opted to keep it and use it on the 18-year-old French forward Salaun.

Tidjane Salaun is selected 6th overall by the @hornets in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/M4aCVrBB6M — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

Salaun, who played professionally over the last two seasons for Cholet Basket in France’s LNB Pro A league, has strong measurables at 6-foot-9 and 218 pounds as well as nifty 3-and-D ability. But he is the very definition of a high-risk, high-reward pick, especially for a team in need of immediate help such as the Hornets. Very few had Salaun going that high in this year’s draft, and most casual fans had probably never even heard of Salaun before his name was called.

Charlotte opted to pick Salaun over the likes of Donovan Clingan, Rob Dillingham, Zach Edey, and Matas Buzelis (all of whom would be selected within the next handful of picks). The team just hired a new lead executive several months ago, and he will have a whole lot riding on the success of the Salaun pick.