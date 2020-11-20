Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta took apparent shot at Warriors on Twitter

Tilman Fertitta seems to be reigniting the old Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors rivalry a bit.

The Warriors acquired swingman Kelly Oubre in a trade Thursday with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The move will drastically increase Golden State’s luxury tax bill for next season, especially since they were already in the tax.

Fertitta, the Rockets owner, retweeted a Bobby Marks tweet about just how much the Warriors will owe now after the addition of Oubre. He soon undid the retweet but not before Twitter users were able to capture screenshots.

Here's a clean copy if anyone needs it. pic.twitter.com/bp9jeSSCGa — Chris White (@AuthorCGWhite) November 19, 2020

The retweet was certainly a terrible look for Fertitta, who purchased the Rockets in 2017. He made his fortune in the restaurant industry and has been accused of being a cheapskate who cuts costs for the team in order to aid his own personal businesses.

Indeed, Houston has been selling off quality assets like Robert Covington and Trevor Ariza via trade in recent days. Star players James Harden and Russell Westbrook reportedly want out too in large part because of Fertitta. Head coach Mike D’Antoni and GM Daryl Morey left the Rockets earlier this offseason as well.

As such, it is probably best for Fertitta to sit this one out. Flaunting how much money he is saving relative to his NBA counterparts who are actually trying to field a winning team definitely won’t do his reputation any favors.