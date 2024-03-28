Ice Cube speaks out on BIG3’s massive reported offer to Caitlin Clark

Ice Cube is speaking publicly on his league’s reported pursuit of Caitlin Clark.

The BIG3, the 3-on-3 basketball league founded by the hip-hop icon Ice Cube, was the subject of a report this week linking them to the Iowa college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark. According to the report, the BIG3 has made an offer of several million dollars to Clark for her to play in their league. The offer would only be for a handful of games and would not preclude Clark from playing in the WNBA.

In a post to X on Wednesday, Ice Cube said that they had intended for things to remain private but confirmed that the offer had been made.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historicoffer to Caitlin Clark,” Ice Cube wrote. “Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.

“With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes,” added Ice Cube. “America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet. And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar. Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes.”

Ice Cube also noted his league’s track record of female inclusion, namely with Basketball Hall of Famers Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie, who are head coaches in their league. Granted, the statement to X (which you can read in full here) seemed very carefully crafted, almost as if written by a PR person. It was also posted roughly an hour or two after the report about their offer to Clark surfaced, leading many to speculate that Ice Cube’s statement might have been a coordinated move.

In any case, the senior Clark is the NCAA’s all-time leading women’s scorer and currently has Iowa in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. On the one hand, Clark is still at the beginning of her basketball career and may be an odd fit in a BIG3 league comprised of players at the end of theirs. On the other hand though, Clark would be making a whopping seven-figure sum for essentially just a few weeks of offseason work in the BIG3 (when the highest-paid players in the WNBA make less than $250,000 per year).

It might matter that Clark is already making a reported seven figures in NIL money regardless. But the BIG3’s offer, even if seemingly a publicity stunt at its core, should give Clark something to really think about.