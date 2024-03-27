Caitlin Clark receives $5 million offer from pro basketball league

Caitlin Clark has apparently received a lucractive contract offer from a professional basketball league.

The BIG3 league, which was founded by former rapper Ice Cube, has offered Clark $5 million to play one season for the league. According to TMZ Sports, Clark would be paid $5 million to play in 8 regular season games and potentially 2 playoff games. Their offer would not preclude Clark from playing in the WNBA.

The BIG3 may be looking for publicity with the offer — which they’re receiving. But if the offer is indeed genuine, then it’s something Clark might want to explore.

The top-paid player last year in the WNBA received $242,000. This sort of money would blow that away.

Clark is in the middle of playing in the NCAA Tournament with her Iowa Hawkeyes. She is expected to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

A recent report confirmed that Clark already earns over $1 million in NIL deals.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league that has been playing since 2017. The league is comprised of 12 teams.