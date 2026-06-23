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Insider suggests Dusty May might’ve been in line for top NBA job

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Dusty May coaching Michigan
Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks hired Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May to replace Jason Kidd.

May’s decision to go to the Mavericks was a stunning turn of events, and it comes just a couple of months after winning an NCAA Tournament title.

However, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said May could’ve been a top choice for another NBA opening that never became available.

“I think had Steve Kerr not resigned in Golden State, I think Dusty May would have been on the Warriors’ short list,” Windhorst said on an episode of his “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

After the season came to an end, questions swirled as Kerr’s future with the Golden State Warriors was up in the air. However, the two sides agreed to a new two-year deal to keep him in Northern California for a little bit longer.

Kerr even admitted that the Play-In win over the Los Angeles Clippers helped change his mind on returning to Golden State.

As for May, his decision to leave Michigan for the NBA hinged on two key factors: Mavs star Cooper Flagg and the uncertainty surrounding college sports.

Still, in another world, Kerr leaves Golden State and May takes over as the Warriors’ head coach in a scene that would’ve flipped the NBA world upside down even more.

Instead, Kerr stays put, and May will now head to Dallas.

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