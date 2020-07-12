Instagram adds special note to Kobe Bryant’s page

It has been nearly six months since Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash, and the NBA legend’s Instagram page remains active with more than 20 million followers. As of this week, the account now contains a special message.

Instagram has added the word “remembering” to Bryant’s profile.

Instagram has added “remembering” to Kobe Bryant’s account. pic.twitter.com/9Mx1Qtr3cG — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) July 10, 2020

Bryant has been on the minds of Lakers players as they prepare to finish the season inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando. When Anthony Davis arrived in Orlando, he was wearing a shirt with Kobe and Bryant’s daughter Gianna on the front.

Next Stop: Orlando pic.twitter.com/qMOYVJFlRs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 9, 2020

Pau Gasol, who was one of Kobe’s closest friends after they played together, recently visited with the Bryant family and spent time with Kobe and his wife Vanessa’s daughters. Expect to see plenty of tributes to Kobe in Orlando if the Lakers make a deep run.