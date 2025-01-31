Surreal detail emerges about Isaiah Stewart’s suspension

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has been suspended one game for his latest flagrant foul, but fans are still going to see plenty of him on Friday night.

The NBA announced that Stewart has been suspended one game after he was assessed a flagrant-2 foul during Detroit’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Stewart was ejected from the game after he threw an elbow into Thomas Bryant’s chest and knocked the Pacers center to the ground. You can see the video here.

Stewart was also fined $50,000 for making a gun gesture toward the Indiana bench after he was tossed.

Stewart’s suspension will be served on Friday night, when Detroit hosts the Dallas Mavericks. That means the 23-year-old will miss his own bobblehead night.

The Pistons are set to hand out 5,000 free Stewart bobbleheads at Little Caesars Arena before their game against Dallas. The team told TMZ that the bobblehead giveaway is still on, as the NBA’s promotional schedule is locked in once it is released in September.

The Stewart bobblehead is part of a set that pairs with a Jalen Duren piece that was given away earlier this season.

You could say it is fitting that Stewart will miss his own bobblehead giveaway night for disciplinary reasons. He certainly has a history of allowing his temper to get him into trouble.