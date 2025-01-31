Isaiah Stewart suspended and fined over latest on-court incident

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was assessed yet another technical foul on Wednesday night, and the latest has resulted in a suspension.

The NBA announced on Friday that Stewart has been suspended one game without pay for picking up his sixth technical foul of the season. The suspension was expected because of the number of flagrant foul points Stewart has accrued this season.

Stewart was assessed the latest flagrant foul — a flagrant-2 — during Detroit’s 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. With just under nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Stewart threw an elbow into Thomas Bryant’s chest and knocked the Pacers center to the ground. Stewart was ejected from the game. You can see the play here.

Stewart was also fined $50,000 by the NBA for “making inappropriate and objectionable gestures following his ejection.”

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has been suspended one game for accessing his sixth Flagrant Foul point and fined $50,000 for making inappropriate and objectionable gestures following an ejection. pic.twitter.com/IlDu1XYwr7 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 31, 2025

The fine was the result of Stewart making a gun gesture with his hand toward the Pacers’ bench area after he was ejected:

Isaiah Stewart is INSANE bruh lmaoo Look at what he’s doing towards the Pacers bench 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/HQXKzp2Om1 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 30, 2025

Stewart is known for not being able to control his emotions. The 23-year-old was also involved in a heated incident the previous time the Pistons and Pacers played. Stewart once tried to fight LeBron James on the court and actually did once fight a different opponent in an arena tunnel, leading to Stewart’s arrest and citation.

Stewart will serve the suspension on Friday night when the 23-24 Pistons host the 26-22 Dallas Mavericks.