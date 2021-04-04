Isaiah Thomas paying tribute to Kobe Bryant as he joins Pelicans

Isaiah Thomas is officially back in the NBA, and he is using the opportunity to pay tribute to The Black Mamba himself.

The former All-Star Thomas, who has not played in the league since Feb. 2020, signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans this week. He will be wearing No. 24 with the team and let it be known on Twitter this weekend that the jersey choice was in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

Thomas was very close with Bryant. He was one of the athletes included when Bryant memorably issued several Twitter challenges back in 2017.

Countless tributes have sprung up in Bryant’s honor since his passing over a year ago. Thomas rocking the No. 24 jersey will be another cool one.