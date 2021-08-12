LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas have buried hatchet?

LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas were not exactly the closest of teammates during their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. It finally appears though that they are smoking the peace pipe.

James tweeted a message of support for Thomas this week after Thomas scored 81 points at a Pro-Am game in Seattle.

Thomas then responded by tweeting his gratitude back at James, referring to him as “KING.”

“You already know KING!!!” he wrote. “All love killa. This s— don’t stop.”

The exchange is notable as the two had clashed as teammates in Cleveland. Thomas reportedly felt that James talked down to him, and the former All-Star guard was traded after making just 15 appearances in a Cavs uniform. Recent months also saw Thomas take another apparent shot at James.

The timing of this peace offering is probably no coincidence though. Reports suggest that James’ Los Angeles Lakers are considering signing Thomas.