Isiah Thomas waiting on apology from Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas may never get over what Michael Jordan said about him a few years back.

Thomas was a guest on an episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast that was released on Wednesday. During his appearance, the Hall of Fame point guard discussed his ongoing beef with Jordan. Thomas said he is still waiting on Jordan to publicly apologize for calling him an “a–hole” in Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary, which aired in April 2020.

“You got on national television and you called me an a–hole, and then you said you hated me,” Thomas said, via Outkick’s Alejandro Avila. “You said that on national television. Now, if you didn’t mean it, get on national television and apologize for it. Now, if you meant it, let it ride as it is.”

Thomas, who was interviewed for “The Last Dance,” later revealed on Twitter that Jordan’s people have apologized to him, but he wants a public apology from the Chicago Bulls legend.

My man @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless please listen to my words, the apology has come from his people speaking for him privately, my request is you said it publicly take it back publicly don’t send your people to apologize behind the scenes. https://t.co/VJT573vKNu — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 29, 2023

Thomas told “All the Smoke” that he wants Jordan to be truthful about the issues between the two, though he did not go into detail.

“I got no problem sitting down, talking with anybody,” Thomas said. “I live with love, peace, truth, honesty, courage; I stand on my square. I’m upright. I’d sit in any chair, and I’d talk to anybody. But some people they ain’t telling the truth.”

Jordan and Thomas were bitter rivals during their respective playing careers in the 1980s and 1990s. There are a few different things that happened that resulted in bad blood between the two. Nothing seemed to bother Thomas more than the way he was portrayed in “The Last Dance,” and he has ripped Jordan numerous times since.

It was unlikely to begin with that Jordan would make a public apology. Now that Thomas has demanded it, there is virtually no chance of it happening.