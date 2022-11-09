Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan.

Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.

“When I was watching ‘The Last Dance’, I’m seating there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” said Thomas, per Eurohoops. “And then this guy [Jordan] comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a–hole.

“Then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a–hole,” Thomas continued. “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, time-out.’ Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long, long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

Jordan and Thomas were bitter enemies during their respective playing careers in the ’80s and ’90s. Jordan said in the documentary, which came out in Apr. 2020, that he still hates Thomas and criticized Thomas for his behavior back in the day. Thomas believes that portrayal was unfair (even though Thomas himself was also interviewed in the documentary).

With both men about to be in their 60s, it is probably well past time for them to get over their feud. Jordan has not really spoken on Thomas since the documentary’s release two-and-a-half years ago. But the same definitely cannot be said for Thomas, who has gone after Jordan multiple times in just 2022 alone. Most recently, Thomas got worked up over some comments that Jordan made about him three decades ago.