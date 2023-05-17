Everyone said the same thing about Ja Morant’s apology

Ja Morant issued yet another apology on Tuesday, and there is an interesting theory circulating that the Memphis Grizzlies star sought help from artificial intelligence.

Morant, who has once again been suspended for being shown holding a gun on social media, put out a brief statement in which he took “full accountability for my actions.”

Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 17, 2023

As expected, most people did not take the apology seriously. A brief statement is not going to cut it when Morant was suspended for doing almost the exact same thing two months ago. The 23-year-old has also had several other troubling off-court issues.

But there was something about Morant’s latest apology that almost seemed too cliche. Many people thought the statement seemed so generic that Morant (or his camp) may have used artificial intelligence to write it. When one Twitter user plugged “write me a paragraph apologizing to everyone about my actions” into the AI chatbot ChatGPT, the result looked almost identical to Morant’s apology.

No way Ja used ChatGPT to write an apology https://t.co/Jrputnjj3B pic.twitter.com/EdEMpIatn4 — Talk to ‘em mari (@LakeShowMari) May 17, 2023

Morant vowed to “change this narrative” around him after the first gun video went viral. There isn’t much he can say now that people will believe, but that apology was as lame as it gets.

One of the biggest questions about Morant has been whether he surrounds himself with the right people. Even his father wore a ridiculous shirt at one point trying to turn Ja’s missteps into a marketing opportunity. It is hardly a surprise that Morant’s latest apology fell short.