Ja Morant awarded over $300,000 in court ruling

Ja Morant has a few hundred thousand more reasons to smile this week.

The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Morant has been awarded over $300,000 by Shelby County Chancery Court in Memphis, Tenn., FOX 13 in Memphis reports. Morant had previously filed a lawsuit against Memphis restaurant The Wing Guru for alleged breach of contract and has now come out on the winning end.

According to Morant, he entered into a contract with The Wing Guru to promote their business years ago. However, Morant later sued them, claiming that the restaurant had stopped paying him yet continued to use his name, image, and likeness to promote their food.

FOX 13 adds that Morant’s legal team, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office had all attempted to serve The Wing Guru a summons for months (without success). The court ended up issuing a default judgment in favor of Morant after enough time had passed without a response from the business.

Meanwhile, an arbitrator also found in favor of Morant and was in charge of determining the award for the two-time NBA All-Star. The arbitrator ordered The Wing Guru to stop using Morant’s name, image, and likeness and to also pay $300,000 (in compensation and damages plus interest) plus another $65,000 (in interest and legal costs).

You can read FOX 13’s full report on the situation here.

The 26-year-old Morant averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game last season for the Grizzlies and is about to enter his seventh career season in 2025-26. Morant has been on the wrong end of lawsuits before, but this time around, he has managed to secure a lucrative victory in a lawsuit as the plaintiff.