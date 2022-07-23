Ja Morant calls on NBA to make 1 change

Ja Morant wants the NBA to go back to the way that it was when he was still just 14 years old.

The Memphis Grizzlies star took to Twitter this week to express support for the league making one particular change — bringing back nickname jerseys.

The NBA briefly brought in nickname jerseys (with custom nicknames on the back where the player last names would usually go) during the 2013-14 season. While they only lasted for a one-game cameo during a Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets primetime contest, the jerseys were a hit. From stars like LeBron James (“King James”) and Paul Pierce (“Truth”) to some lesser-known guys like Norris Cole (“Cole Train”) and Reggie Evans (“Joker”), everybody got to have some fun with it.

At 22 years old, the All-Star guard Morant does not have a go-to nickname just yet (Basketball Reference lists his only nickname as “G12,” which has not really caught on to this point). But at least this is a more sensible suggestion than the last one that Morant had.