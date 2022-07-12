Ja Morant gives bold comment about Michael Jordan

Ja Morant is not lacking for confidence.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard conducted an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was published on Monday. Morant was asked about Michael Jordan and said he was inspired by the legend.

Rooks asked Morant what he would say to MJ. Morant said he would have wanted to play in Jordan’s era and face the legend. Showing off his confidence, Morant says he would have “cooked” Jordan.

“I heard he was like … just how he go about the game. Just the mindset he had. I would like to play against him. I woulda cooked him too. Nobody got more confidence than [me].”

"I would've cooked him too" 😂@JaMorant is confident he would've beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

Morant is so confident he says he would even want to take on the best soccer players in the world.

Morant of course wouldn’t stand a chance in soccer, but the point underscores what kind of mentality the Grizzlies star has. That mentality likely helped Morant go from underrecruited to a star at Murray State and eventually the No. 2 draft pick.

Morant is just three seasons into his career and has already made his first All-Star team. He also helped lead his Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the West.