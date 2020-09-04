Ja Morant has message for one voter after winning Rookie of the Year

Ja Morant on Thursday was announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, but he’s still not satisfied.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard, who was the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft, was a nearly unanimous pick. He received 99 of 100 first-place votes, with the other going to Zion Williamson.

Miami’s Kendrick Nunn finished second and Williamson third in voting. And Morant is concerned about the one vote he did not receive.

Ja Morant wants to send a DM to the one person who didn't vote for him to win ROY. "Thank them for motivating me even more." pic.twitter.com/PycTNByPst — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2020

“I need to figure out who was that person who didn’t pick me first. I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me even more to do more and be better. If anybody knows who that is, let me know,” Morant said.

Williamson only played in 24 games during the season, compared to 67 for Morant. Your team would have to almost go 24-0 in those games for me to consider your body of work more valuable than the guy who played at a high level for nearly three times as many games.

What we do know about Morant is that he loves focusing on his detractors as a motivational tool.