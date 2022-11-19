Ja Morant helped off court after suffering ankle injury

Ja Morant had to be helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury late in his Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Morant was attempted a shot in the paint with just over three minutes left in the game. As he was moving away from the basket following his shot attempt, Morant stepped backwards onto the foot of Luguentz Dort. Morant twisted his left ankle in the process.

Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) November 19, 2022

Morant had to be helped off the court. He has missed time recently due to his left ankle, so he likely reaggravated something.

The Grizzlies guard had 19 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds prior to his injury, while Memphis improved to 10-6 with the win.

Now in his fourth season in the league, Morant is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.