 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 18, 2022

Ja Morant helped off court after suffering ankle injury

November 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Ja Morant helped

Ja Morant had to be helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury late in his Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Morant was attempted a shot in the paint with just over three minutes left in the game. As he was moving away from the basket following his shot attempt, Morant stepped backwards onto the foot of Luguentz Dort. Morant twisted his left ankle in the process.

Morant had to be helped off the court. He has missed time recently due to his left ankle, so he likely reaggravated something.

The Grizzlies guard had 19 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds prior to his injury, while Memphis improved to 10-6 with the win.

Now in his fourth season in the league, Morant is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Article Tags

Ja Morant
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus