Ja Morant reacts to Kenny Lofton Jr. overpowering Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren played well during his first summer league game Tuesday, but came back down to Earth during Wednesday’s 87-71 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Holmgren, who’s listed at 7-foot-1 and a scrawny 195 pounds, was outmuscled by un-drafted Memphis rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. all game. At 275 pounds, Lofton Jr. has a decided weight advantage over Holmgren, and that showed on Wednesday. Lofton Jr. was able to drive to the basket on the No. 2 overall pick with relative ease on a few occasions.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is going to WORK 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZOdSImHqXB — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 6, 2022

The Grizzlies signed Lofton Jr. to a two-way contract with the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who was in the building for the game, reacted via Twitter to Lofton Jr.’s manhandling of Holmgren.

kenny lofton 😂😮‍💨 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 6, 2022

After a 23-point performance with seven rebounds, six blocks and one steal in his debut, Holmgren scored just 11 points on Wednesday. He had 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and shot 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range.

Lofton Jr., who played two seasons of college basketball at Louisiana Tech, finished the game with 19 points, three assists and six rebounds, and shot 8-of-17 from the field. The 19-year-old led Conference USA in rebounds per game, total rebounds and double-doubles last season.