NBA announces Ja Morant suspension

The NBA has reached a decision on the latest disciplinary action for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

In a statement on Friday, the NBA announced that Morant has been suspended 25 games for conduct detrimental to the league. The press release mentioned how Morant knowingly posed with a gun on social media after he “made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.”

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irrespondible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Silver added that Morant will be required to “formulate and fulfill a program with the league” prior to becoming eligible to return. You can read the full press release below:

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dzDSb4uCk3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2023

Morant was suspended eight games after he flashed a gun following a loss to Denver in March. Many felt the punishment was light, but Silver met with Morant and believed that the star point guard was remorseful and committed to straightening out his act. Morant was then seen flashing a gun again in a new video on Instagram live last month.

There have also been other concerning off-court issues for Morant during his NBA career, which likely played a role in the latest suspension.