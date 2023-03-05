Nike issues statement about Ja Morant gun situation

One of Ja Morant’s biggest sponsors weighed in Saturday about his gun situation.

Nike issued a statement in response to Morant being away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least the next two games over his questionable behavior.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” Nike said in a statement.

Morant drew negative attention Saturday after showing himself holding a gun during an Instagram Live video he shared from what appeared to be a strip club after the Grizzlies’ loss to the Nuggets on Friday night. Morant’s latest gun incident is part of a pattern of negative behavior.

Morant was sued in September 2022 for allegedly punching a teenager with a gun during a pickup basketball game at the home of the Grizzlies star. Morant was said to have possessed a gun in the waistband of his pants during that incident. A few days before that alleged incident, Morant was said to have threatened a mall security guard. On top of that, members of Morant’s entourage were accused of threatening members of the Pacers’ traveling party after a January game.

All of this behavior reflects poorly on Morant and those associated with him, including a major brand like Nike.