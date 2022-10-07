Ja Morant taking exception to 1 new NBA rule?

The NBA’s newest rule is not too popular with one of their newest stars.

Video went viral this week of Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant being whistled for a technical foul from the bench during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Bryant’s offense was coming a few steps onto the floor to celebrate after a teammate’s dunk. Check it out.

here is the NBA’s new bench celebration encroachment rule being enforced on Thomas Bryant.https://t.co/N9ZNWWKtVd pic.twitter.com/tUZ45jI2NW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 6, 2022

The technical foul call did not appear to sit right with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who quote-tweeted the video and wrote simply, “wild.”

The NBA is more strictly enforcing “bench decorum” rules this season after a series of notable violations by the Dallas Mavericks bench last postseason. Specifically, the league is trying to crack down on bench personnel, players or coaches, who come onto the court and disrupt play.

We already saw a warning given to a team earlier this preseason for standing by the bench during live play. Now it is clear that NBA officials will not hesitate to hand out Ts as well for other seemingly minor offenses.