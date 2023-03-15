Ja Morant speaks about gun incident in new interview

Ja Morant has spoken out about the gun incident that led to his suspension in his first interview since the controversy erupted.

Morant sat down with Jalen Rose of ESPN for an exclusive interview and was asked who owned the gun he flashed in his Instagram Live video. The Memphis Grizzlies guard said only that the gun was not his, but that he understood the consequences of his actions.

Ja Morant sat down with @JalenRose in an exclusive interview about the incident that led to his suspension and his path forward. pic.twitter.com/t1WwL5dvrQ — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

“The gun wasn’t mine,” Morant said. “It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake. I can see that image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes, but in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about, and change this narrative.”

ESPN said the rest of the interview would air on Wednesday’s SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Morant’s response does fit with the NBA’s findings after its own investigation. The Grizzlies guard was suspended for eight games, but the league did not conclude that Morant owned the gun in question, or that he was the one who brought it to the nightclub.

Morant will have to sit out three more games before he becomes eligible to return Monday against Dallas. Reports cautioned, however, that a ramp-up would likely be required, and that the Grizzlies guard likely would not return to play immediately.