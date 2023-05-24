Ja Morant receives welfare check from police over social media posts

Police performed a welfare check on Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after he shared a series of cryptic and concerning social media posts.

On Wednesday, Morant shared a series of photos on Instagram of his mother, father, and daughter, captioned with messages telling them he loved them. He added a fourth image of himself doing an interview, which he simply captioned “bye.” The pictures were deleted shortly after they were posted.

Ja Morant’s Instagram story: “Love ya ma 💙”

“Love ya pops 💙”

“You da greatest baby girl 💙 love ya”

“Bye.” Stay strong, Ja 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hur6UJnRby — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 24, 2023

The posts were concerning enough to warrant a welfare check, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirming to TMZ that police were dispatched to Morant’s home shortly after the posts were made. Morant is fine, however, and simply told the police he was taking a social media break.

Morant was recently suspended by the Grizzlies after video surfaced showing him brandishing a gun for the second time in three months. His apology was widely criticized, and all indications are that he will face significant discipline pending the conclusion of an NBA investigation.