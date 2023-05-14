Report: Ja Morant could face major NBA discipline for gun incident

The Memphis Grizzlies quickly took action against Ja Morant in the wake of his latest Instagram Live gun incident, but it sounds possible, if not likely, that more severe discipline could be coming his way.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is “the very real possibility” that the NBA might give Morant a “lengthy suspension” over this latest incident.

.@wojespn provides the latest on Ja Morant and his suspension: pic.twitter.com/Dw1fVFn9vn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 14, 2023

“Ja Morant is facing the very real possibility of a suspension, a lengthy suspension, to start next season,” Wojnarowski said. “This is twice in two months now. … I sense already today that Adam Silver is going to feel increasing pressure from other teams in the league who see this, as much as it impacts the Grizzlies, that it impacts them and their ability to market their players and there teams. There was a sense with that eight-game suspension during last season that Adam Silver showed some restraint in that edict with Ja Morant, took him at his word that he would make better decisions.

“The commissioner has pretty wide-ranging latitude in terms of best interests of the league, conduct detrimental to the NBA, to suspend Ja Morant without pay for a significant period to start the season.”

The NBA is investigating to determine if the video in question (see here) is real and when it was taken. If Morant was live or the incident took place after his previous suspension, the clip will be virtually indefensible.

Morant served an eight-game suspension for his previous incident, though that discipline was mostly handed down after he had already sat out several games. If the league determines the video is real and recent, it sounds like the NBA could force him to sit out for longer than that.