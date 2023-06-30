 Skip to main content
Draft bust Jabari Parker to play in Summer League

June 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jabari Parker wearing a suit

Dec 21, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker (2) sits on the bench during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It is not often that a draft bust attempts to revive their career with the team that originally drafted them, but that is what Jabari Parker is seeking to do in the NBA Summer League.

Parker was named as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Summer League roster on Friday. Milwaukee originally selected Parker second overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he failed to become the star they hoped he would be, partly due to injuries.

Parker, now 28, was limited by injuries, with a pair of ACL tears largely derailing his Bucks career. He played for Milwaukee until 2018, and has since bounced around the league without much success. He was out of the NBA last season after a brief stint with Boston in 2021-22.

Parker has never held a grudge against the Bucks, so it is not a shocker that he would be comfortable suiting up for them again. It would be quite the story if he manages to parlay it into a return to the team.

