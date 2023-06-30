Draft bust Jabari Parker to play in Summer League

It is not often that a draft bust attempts to revive their career with the team that originally drafted them, but that is what Jabari Parker is seeking to do in the NBA Summer League.

Parker was named as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Summer League roster on Friday. Milwaukee originally selected Parker second overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he failed to become the star they hoped he would be, partly due to injuries.

Jabari Parker playing summer league for the franchise that drafted him second overall nine years ago is a great story. Gotta respect the perseverance. https://t.co/zCb7E4Uae5 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 30, 2023

Parker, now 28, was limited by injuries, with a pair of ACL tears largely derailing his Bucks career. He played for Milwaukee until 2018, and has since bounced around the league without much success. He was out of the NBA last season after a brief stint with Boston in 2021-22.

Parker has never held a grudge against the Bucks, so it is not a shocker that he would be comfortable suiting up for them again. It would be quite the story if he manages to parlay it into a return to the team.